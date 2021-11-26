IFP Advisors Inc Has $118,000 Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,921,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $157,748,000 after purchasing an additional 42,866 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 45.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,212,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,995,000 after acquiring an additional 690,725 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,003,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,600,000 after acquiring an additional 34,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,864,000 after acquiring an additional 57,425 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 3.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,550,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,359,000 after acquiring an additional 56,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

FSS has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti raised Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $48.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

