IFP Advisors Inc Has $110,000 Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,786,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,526,000 after buying an additional 158,251 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,436,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,647,000 after buying an additional 170,716 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,414,000 after buying an additional 2,073,823 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,791,000 after buying an additional 208,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,286,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.