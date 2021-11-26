IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 76.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,975 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Truist downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.79. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $34.75.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.00%.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

