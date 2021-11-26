IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) by 4,271.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 918 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 436.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.50.

In related news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at $32,700,081.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZD stock opened at $116.76 on Friday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.51 and a 12-month high of $147.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.15 and its 200 day moving average is $132.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

