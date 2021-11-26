IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WST. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,413,000 after buying an additional 353,917 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,917,009,000 after buying an additional 325,327 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,087,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,064,000 after buying an additional 250,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,372,000 after buying an additional 193,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NYSE WST opened at $433.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $425.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

