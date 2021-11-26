IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 76,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,074,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,055,000 after buying an additional 23,591 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FLT. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.27.

NYSE FLT opened at $228.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $295.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

