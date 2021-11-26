IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Ally Financial by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ally Financial by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Ally Financial by 376.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.49. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.80.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLY. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $656,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,125 shares of company stock worth $1,750,308. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

