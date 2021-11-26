IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $945,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $86.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.38 and its 200 day moving average is $84.33. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $75.15 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

