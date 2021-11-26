IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires New Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DASH opened at $184.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.23. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total value of $4,132,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $19,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,669,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,167,608,424 in the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.