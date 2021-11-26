IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 761 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEAK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.