Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Trading 11.2% Higher

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX)’s stock price traded up 11.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.63. 4,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 109,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icosavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Icosavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Get Icosavax alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.81). Equities research analysts forecast that Icosavax Inc will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

About Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.