ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the quarter. ICF International accounts for 1.8% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 1.35% of ICF International worth $22,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth $8,903,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in ICF International during the 1st quarter worth about $8,807,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in ICF International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 355,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,213,000 after buying an additional 50,305 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 94,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 18,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,643,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICF International alerts:

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICFI. Barrington Research lifted their price target on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $105.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.63. ICF International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.03 and a 12-month high of $108.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.67.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $394.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

ICF International Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.