IBEX Limited to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:IBEX)

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) – Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for IBEX in a research note issued on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). IBEX had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IBEX from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on IBEX from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $15.00 on Thursday. IBEX has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $277.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.01 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in IBEX by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 959,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after acquiring an additional 45,306 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in IBEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 29,729 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IBEX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in IBEX by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 272,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in IBEX by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 95,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

