Iain Ferguson Purchases 1,000 Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS) Stock

Genus plc (LON:GNS) insider Iain Ferguson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,496 ($58.74) per share, with a total value of £44,960 ($58,740.53).

GNS stock opened at GBX 4,974 ($64.99) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,468.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,383.81. The stock has a market cap of £3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.08. Genus plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,896 ($50.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,310 ($82.44). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.28) per share. This is a boost from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. Genus’s payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

Separately, Liberum Capital dropped their target price on Genus from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 5,740 ($74.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,534.29 ($72.31).

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

