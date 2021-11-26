Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 835.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,109,000 after buying an additional 2,207,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,431,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,621,000 after acquiring an additional 528,016 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 938,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,455,000 after acquiring an additional 397,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,641,000 after purchasing an additional 97,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $36.46 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $95.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.26.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $123.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. On average, analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HYFM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

In related news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

