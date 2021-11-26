Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €67.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($63.64) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($77.27) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.11 ($68.30).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €56.26 ($63.93) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €25.27 ($28.72) and a 12-month high of €59.98 ($68.16). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €53.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €49.92.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

