Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €67.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($63.64) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($77.27) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.11 ($68.30).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €56.26 ($63.93) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €25.27 ($28.72) and a 12-month high of €59.98 ($68.16). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €53.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €49.92.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.