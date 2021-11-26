Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Down 11% Following Analyst Downgrade

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) was down 11% during trading on Friday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $60.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Huazhu Group traded as low as $39.24 and last traded at $39.51. Approximately 31,876 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,002,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.38.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huazhu Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Huazhu Group by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Huazhu Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 766.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 103,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 91,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.63 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.67.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

