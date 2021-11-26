HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.99-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.95. HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.070-$4.270 EPS.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.73. The stock had a trading volume of 444,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,706,447. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03. HP has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $36.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.70.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HP will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.34%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $1,192,277.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,973 shares of company stock worth $7,430,226 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HP stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in HP were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

