HP (NYSE:HPQ) PT Raised to $40.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70. HP has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $36.21. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $3,733,759.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,973 shares of company stock worth $7,430,226 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 32.1% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after buying an additional 3,102,708 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in HP by 361.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in HP by 26.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,327 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

