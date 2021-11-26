HP (NYSE:HPQ) PT Raised to $33.00 at Bank of America

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price objective increased by analysts at Bank of America from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.70. HP has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $36.21. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HP will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $3,733,759.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,973 shares of company stock worth $7,430,226 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in HP in the third quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in HP by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in HP in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

