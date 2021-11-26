Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Upgraded to Buy at Liberum Capital

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 950 ($12.41). Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.49% from the company’s current price.

HWDN has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 946.71 ($12.37).

Shares of HWDN stock opened at GBX 893.70 ($11.68) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.85. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of GBX 612.80 ($8.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 985.80 ($12.88). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 912.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 882.12.

In other news, insider Andrew Livingston bought 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 833 ($10.88) per share, with a total value of £1,799.28 ($2,350.77).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

