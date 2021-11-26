Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will report $1.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. Houlihan Lokey posted earnings of $1.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLI. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

NYSE HLI traded down $4.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.81. 190,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,459. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $63.38 and a fifty-two week high of $119.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,889,000 after buying an additional 21,302 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 254.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 104.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.