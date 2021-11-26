Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on therapeutics for patients suffering from indications such as atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema. The company’s BioLexa(TM) Platform is a proprietary, patented drug compound platform. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Hoth Therapeutics stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. Hoth Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). On average, equities analysts predict that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOTH. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Hoth Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hoth Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hoth Therapeutics by 323.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 60,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hoth Therapeutics by 137.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

