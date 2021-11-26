Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

TWNK traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $17.65. 57,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,192. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWNK. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Hostess Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hostess Brands by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after purchasing an additional 48,967 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Hostess Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hostess Brands by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 139,870 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

