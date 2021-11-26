HOQU (HQX) Hits Market Capitalization of $388,086.70

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One HOQU coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HOQU has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $388,086.70 and $978,183.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HOQU alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00045211 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008770 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.31 or 0.00235573 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00090115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012381 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU (HQX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.