Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Hologic by 38.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Hologic by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $74.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.07. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

