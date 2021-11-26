Hollencrest Capital Management Takes $207,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,262 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $157,704,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,194.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 494,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,810,000 after buying an additional 456,046 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,990,000 after buying an additional 313,011 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,971,000 after buying an additional 278,013 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 21,882.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 276,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,216,000 after buying an additional 275,278 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

JKHY opened at $152.81 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

