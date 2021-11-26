Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 1,052 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Square were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 10.1% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in Square by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Square by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Square by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total transaction of $2,161,927.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total value of $1,009,766.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,433 shares in the company, valued at $28,286,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,166 shares of company stock worth $23,269,558. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Square stock opened at $215.65 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.36 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The stock has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.54, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.75 and its 200-day moving average is $242.87.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Atlantic Securities raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.49.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

