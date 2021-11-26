Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $122.22 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $91.75 and a 52-week high of $125.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

