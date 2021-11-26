Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $250,000 in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,658 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Xilinx by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx stock opened at $230.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.86 and its 200-day moving average is $152.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $230.33. The company has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.27.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.