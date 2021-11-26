Hollencrest Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 75.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,309,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,007,000 after acquiring an additional 774,411 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,997,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,921,000 after buying an additional 526,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 53.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 350,657 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 24.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 478,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 93,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 22.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 73,768 shares during the last quarter. 31.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

SVM stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $744.54 million, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.98. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $8.55.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SVM shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvercorp Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.