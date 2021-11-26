Hollencrest Capital Management Has $856,000 Stock Position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 49.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,461 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,778,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after buying an additional 191,958 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 193,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the second quarter worth $5,045,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 14.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the second quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

GAB stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.