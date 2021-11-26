Hollencrest Capital Management Has $248,000 Stock Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 24.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth approximately $524,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BioNTech by 131.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BioNTech by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BioNTech by 54.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,061,000 after purchasing an additional 167,626 shares in the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $304.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The firm has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of -1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.31 and its 200 day moving average is $275.12.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 39.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BioNTech in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.29.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

