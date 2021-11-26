Hollencrest Capital Management Buys 220 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,365,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,850,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 430,409 shares of company stock valued at $55,660,511. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $157.80 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $161.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.74. The stock has a market cap of $190.56 billion, a PE ratio of 73.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

