HNP Capital LLC Sells 92 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

HNP Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $174.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $163.38 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

