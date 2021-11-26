HNP Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 210,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49,341 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 24,165 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 117,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

INTC opened at $48.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $198.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

