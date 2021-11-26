HNP Capital LLC Buys 497 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

DLR opened at $162.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.35. The company has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 70.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 22,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.04, for a total transaction of $3,729,647.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,771.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,149 shares of company stock worth $24,107,931 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.