HNP Capital LLC Buys 29,754 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,754 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.08 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $62.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average is $61.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

