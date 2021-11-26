HNP Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.3% of HNP Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after acquiring an additional 136,094 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,221,000 after acquiring an additional 69,199 shares during the period. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMO opened at $650.25 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $651.57. The company has a market cap of $256.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $607.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $544.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

