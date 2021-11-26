HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE:HRT) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE:HRT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of HireRight in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HireRight’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HireRight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of HRT stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. HireRight has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $19.01.

