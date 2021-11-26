Hilton Food Group’s (HFG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON HFG opened at GBX 1,154 ($15.08) on Thursday. Hilton Food Group has a one year low of GBX 986 ($12.88) and a one year high of GBX 1,298 ($16.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,162.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,154.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £950.15 million and a PE ratio of 25.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

