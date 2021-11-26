Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) and Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Financial Comparison

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) and Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Hess Midstream has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indonesia Energy has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hess Midstream and Indonesia Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Midstream 3.13% N/A N/A Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hess Midstream and Indonesia Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Midstream 0 3 4 0 2.57 Indonesia Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hess Midstream currently has a consensus target price of $29.29, indicating a potential upside of 15.80%. Indonesia Energy has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.39%. Given Indonesia Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Indonesia Energy is more favorable than Hess Midstream.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hess Midstream and Indonesia Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Midstream $1.09 billion 0.78 $24.00 million $1.61 15.71 Indonesia Energy $1.98 million 13.81 -$6.95 million N/A N/A

Hess Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Indonesia Energy.

Summary

Hess Midstream beats Indonesia Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression. The Processing and Storage segment includes Tioga gas plant, equity investment in Little Missouri (LM4) joint venture and mentor storage terminal. The Terminaling and Export segment comprises of ramberg terminal facility, Tioga rail terminal, crude oil rail cars and Johnson’s corner header system. The company was founded on January 17, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Indonesia Energy Company Profile

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holdings Limited.

