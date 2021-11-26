Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.10 (LON:HDIV)

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Henderson Diversified Income Trust stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 84 ($1.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,946. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. Henderson Diversified Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 76.71 ($1.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 93.40 ($1.22). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 85.08. The firm has a market cap of £158.56 million and a P/E ratio of 7.43.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

