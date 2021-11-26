HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($123.86) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($87.50) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($117.73) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €93.12 ($105.82).

Shares of HFG stock opened at €90.66 ($103.02) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14. HelloFresh has a one year low of €46.64 ($53.00) and a one year high of €97.50 ($110.80). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €82.75 and its 200-day moving average price is €82.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

