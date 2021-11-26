Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Down 7.8% This Week

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.90 or 0.00193434 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00035954 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.11 or 0.00741196 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00015267 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00075610 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

