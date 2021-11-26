Head-To-Head Survey: Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) & 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS)

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) and 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Owlet alerts:

49.7% of Owlet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of 908 Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of 908 Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Owlet and 908 Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owlet N/A N/A N/A 908 Devices -90.18% -17.50% -13.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Owlet and 908 Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owlet 0 2 1 0 2.33 908 Devices 0 0 4 0 3.00

Owlet presently has a consensus price target of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 89.04%. 908 Devices has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 190.60%. Given 908 Devices’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 908 Devices is more favorable than Owlet.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Owlet and 908 Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owlet N/A N/A -$8.25 million N/A N/A 908 Devices $26.89 million 24.28 -$12.82 million ($2.16) -10.83

Owlet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 908 Devices.

About Owlet

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc. develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. Its products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis. 908 Devices Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.