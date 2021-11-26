Head-To-Head Survey: Mannatech (MTEX) vs. Its Peers

Mannatech (NASDAQ: MTEX) is one of 43 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Mannatech to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Mannatech pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 21.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Mannatech has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Mannatech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mannatech 5.00% 31.54% 12.38% Mannatech Competitors -164.96% -58.60% -11.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mannatech and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mannatech $151.41 million $6.26 million 10.05 Mannatech Competitors $223.88 million -$78.74 million 3.73

Mannatech’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Mannatech. Mannatech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Mannatech has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mannatech’s competitors have a beta of 1.68, indicating that their average stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mannatech and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A Mannatech Competitors 229 619 585 13 2.26

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 41.40%. Given Mannatech’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mannatech has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.4% of Mannatech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 48.4% of Mannatech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mannatech beats its competitors on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Inc. develops nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category include integrative health,targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L. Caster in November 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.