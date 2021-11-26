Head-To-Head Survey: Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) vs. DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXC Technology has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

72.7% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of DXC Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of DXC Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and DXC Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty TripAdvisor $604.00 million 0.30 -$238.00 million ($5.11) -0.46 DXC Technology $17.73 billion 0.45 -$149.00 million $1.48 21.37

DXC Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty TripAdvisor. Liberty TripAdvisor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DXC Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and DXC Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A DXC Technology 1 2 9 0 2.67

DXC Technology has a consensus price target of $42.92, suggesting a potential upside of 35.68%. Given DXC Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and DXC Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty TripAdvisor -0.77% -0.29% -0.14% DXC Technology 2.32% 15.76% 3.96%

Summary

DXC Technology beats Liberty TripAdvisor on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform. The Experiences & Dining segment provides information and services for consumers to research, book and experience activities. The company was founded on August 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co. provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives. The GIS segment provides a portfolio of technology offerings that deliver predictable outcomes and measurable results while reducing business risk and operational costs for customers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

