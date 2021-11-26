Head-To-Head Survey: Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) versus Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA)

Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) and Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Enel Américas shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Enel Américas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 4.59, indicating that its share price is 359% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Américas has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Enel Américas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A Enel Américas 6.33% 9.30% 3.57%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Enel Américas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Enel Américas $12.19 billion 0.82 $825.20 million $0.54 12.13

Enel Américas has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Power Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aqua Power Systems and Enel Américas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Enel Américas 0 1 0 0 2.00

Enel Américas has a consensus target price of $8.20, suggesting a potential upside of 25.19%. Given Enel Américas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enel Américas is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Summary

Enel Américas beats Aqua Power Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems, Inc. develops solar energy collection farms on commercial and industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted and underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the U.S. It also leases space on the roofs or warehouses, installs photovoltaic systems, and sells the energy to energy utility companies. The company was founded on December 09, 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Enel Américas

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers. The company was founded on June 19, 1981 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

