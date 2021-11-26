Head-To-Head Review: Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) versus Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF)

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) and Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amadeus IT Group and Absolute Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amadeus IT Group $2.48 billion 12.21 -$714.39 million ($0.73) -92.17 Absolute Software $104.67 million 0.00 $10.64 million N/A N/A

Absolute Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amadeus IT Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Amadeus IT Group and Absolute Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amadeus IT Group 2 6 2 0 2.00 Absolute Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Amadeus IT Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Absolute Software shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amadeus IT Group and Absolute Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amadeus IT Group -11.62% -4.73% -1.50% Absolute Software 10.16% -23.28% 9.44%

Risk and Volatility

Amadeus IT Group has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Absolute Software has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Absolute Software beats Amadeus IT Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers. The company was founded on October 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook. The company was founded on November 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

